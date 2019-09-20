Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) a $315.00 Price Target

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $315.00 target price by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.29.

Shares of ULTA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.59. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

