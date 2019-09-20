RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,978,000 after buying an additional 797,630 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after buying an additional 78,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,779,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,799,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,620. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

