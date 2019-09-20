Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Shares Down 3%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 55,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 65,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

