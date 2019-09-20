Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Shares Down 7%

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.81, approximately 1,368,359 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,690,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

