Reviewing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Carbon Black (NYSE:CBLK)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Black has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paycom Software and Carbon Black’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 23.93% 38.25% 8.50% Carbon Black -30.69% -37.82% -17.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Carbon Black’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $566.34 million 22.28 $137.06 million $2.18 99.06 Carbon Black $209.72 million 9.10 -$82.06 million ($1.40) -18.53

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Black. Carbon Black is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Carbon Black shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Carbon Black shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paycom Software and Carbon Black, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 9 5 0 2.36 Carbon Black 0 5 2 0 2.29

Paycom Software currently has a consensus target price of $224.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Carbon Black has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential downside of 24.33%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Carbon Black.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Carbon Black on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services. It also provides CB Defense, an antivirus, and endpoint detection and response solution; CB ThreatHunter, a threat hunting and incident response solution delivering unfiltered visibility for security operations centers and incident response teams; CB LiveOps, a real-time security operations solution that enables organizations to query various endpoints and remediate issues in real time; CB ThreatSight, a managed service for CB Defense customers designed to monitor, prioritize, and analyze threats; and CB Defense for VMware, an offering to protect applications running inside virtualized data centers. In addition, the company offers CB Response, an on premises or cloud based solution for threat hunting and incident response; and CB Protection, a product for application control to lock down critical infrastructure available on premise. Further, it provides unfiltered endpoint data collection; proprietary data-shaping technology; streaming analytics and collective intelligence; and extensible and open architecture products. The company serves security-focused enterprises, government agencies, and small-to-mid-sized organizations. The company was formerly known as Bit9, Inc. and changed its name to Carbon Black, Inc. in January 2016. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

