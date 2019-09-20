Reviewing Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & MidSouth Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10% Hope Bancorp 23.98% 9.12% 1.15%

Risk & Volatility

MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MidSouth Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than MidSouth Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92 Hope Bancorp $710.35 million 2.60 $189.59 million $1.44 10.11

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats MidSouth Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

