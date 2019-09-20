Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,621,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 488,233 shares.The stock last traded at $12.55 and had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The company has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

