Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20), approximately 58,414 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 109,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company has a market cap of $158.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.