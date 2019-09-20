Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $14.34 Million Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,005,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 24,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Groupon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

