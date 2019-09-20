Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

