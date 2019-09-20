Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 95,100 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 176.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,940 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Paylocity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 565,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paylocity by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,069. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $480,050.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,359,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

