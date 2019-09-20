Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.31% of Vera Bradley worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, insider Robert J. Hall sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $738,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,938.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,112.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

VRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 2,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $333.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.35 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

