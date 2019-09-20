Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,892 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.82% of EMC Insurance Group worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 734.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMCI. ValuEngine downgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 66,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,360. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $779.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.31.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EMC Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 84.40%.

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

