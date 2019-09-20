Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.38% of New Gold worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 86.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,139,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Gold by 87.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.22. 189,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,659. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

