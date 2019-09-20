RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market cap of $918,756.00 and approximately $23,818.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00738947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011472 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

