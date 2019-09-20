RChain (RHOC) Reaches Market Cap of $15.83 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and AirSwap. RChain has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and $25,039.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMart, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, OOOBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

