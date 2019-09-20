RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

RBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,228. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $407.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Peter M. Chang purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

