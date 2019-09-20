Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $482,535.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $482,535.00 and approximately $54,126.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00210568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.01211546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00094750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018286 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020923 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

