Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0017

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $174,326.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, HADAX and Coinrail. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, HADAX, BitForex, Bibox, DDEX, ABCC, Coinrail, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

