Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $7,857,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,847.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.15. 985,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

