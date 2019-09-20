RADA Electronic Ind.’s (RADA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $7.50 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 406,568 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,365,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

