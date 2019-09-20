PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after buying an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 311,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

