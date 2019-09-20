PVG Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PVG Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,845 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. 908,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,599,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.