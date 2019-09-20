PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $1.25 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

IGV stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.57. 119,569 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.35.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

