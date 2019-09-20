Pura (PURA) Hits Market Capitalization of $505,142.00

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Pura has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Pura has a total market capitalization of $505,142.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pura coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Pura

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,928,266 coins and its circulating supply is 176,145,772 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pura’s official website is mypura.io

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

