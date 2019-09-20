Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,750 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 327,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 218,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. ValuEngine cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

