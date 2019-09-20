Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.35% of Chuy’s worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after buying an additional 86,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chuy’s by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $430.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.