Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

SRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert acquired 38,652 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,704.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

