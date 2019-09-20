Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.24 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,842,000 after acquiring an additional 515,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157,676 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,599,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 88.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,963.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

