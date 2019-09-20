Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,920. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

