Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

LSXMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,025. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

