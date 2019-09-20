Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,954 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,892,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,764,000 after acquiring an additional 572,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 723,539 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 3,576.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 58.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,121,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty by 354.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,567. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, CMO Fiona Hughes acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

