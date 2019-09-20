Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $970.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.