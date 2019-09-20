Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 176,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

