Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,879 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unilever by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 96,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,792. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

