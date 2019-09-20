Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 650,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,828. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHL. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.