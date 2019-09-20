Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 24,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $843.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

