ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), 662 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

ProVen VCT Company Profile (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

