Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Shares Up 6.2%

Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.85, 7,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.