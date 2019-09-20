Profund Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,666.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 625,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,139,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $23,606,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

