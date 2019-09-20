Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAXN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

