Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 179.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 198,131 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

CINF traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 237,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,068. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

