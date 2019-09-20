Profund Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 991 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 521,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

