Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.37. 299,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.