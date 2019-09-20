Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 1,129,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,636. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

