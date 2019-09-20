Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,121,000 after buying an additional 213,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 62,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,940. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

