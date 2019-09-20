Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVG. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $22.60 to $25.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 853,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 136,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

