Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT) Trading Up 1.6%

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), approximately 10,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.27%.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

