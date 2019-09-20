Power Ledger Price Tops $0.0570 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $935,371.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bitbns, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,690,296 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, Gate.io, ABCC, Bittrex, Radar Relay, TDAX, DigiFinex, Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Upbit, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

