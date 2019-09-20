PotCoin Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $766.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,173.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.02157495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.03116508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00738947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00722688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00483907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009044 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,745,041 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

